Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Victory Capital worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 53,908 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 94,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 50.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 10.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

VCTR opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.25. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $219.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

