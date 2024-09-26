Darlington Partners Capital Management LP Has $264.72 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514,155 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647,096 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 12.5% of Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.67% of Cheniere Energy worth $264,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,490.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,957,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,347 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,338,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after buying an additional 935,239 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,222,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,201,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $70,682,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 854.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 458,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,201,000 after acquiring an additional 410,668 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.25.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $179.60 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $187.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.90 and a 200 day moving average of $168.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.