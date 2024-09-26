Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 25,216 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises approximately 1.1% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Liberty Broadband worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,888.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 103.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.9% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 163.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK stock opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $95.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.15). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 81.86% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

