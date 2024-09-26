Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $477,000 Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 130.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Amphenol by 61.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 199,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 75,753 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 556.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 40,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 34,309 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 4,215.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 114,951 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.23. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

