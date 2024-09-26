Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 441 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 159,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $91.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.92. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $93.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

