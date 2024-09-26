STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in STAG Industrial by 708.5% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.00%.

STAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

Read Our Latest Report on STAG

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at $357,151.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About STAG Industrial

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.