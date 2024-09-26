Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,356,000 after buying an additional 53,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,427,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,150.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 441,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $28,724,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.95.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $177.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $179.32.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

