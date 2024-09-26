Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.14. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $59.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

