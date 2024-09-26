Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 259 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $594,570,000 after purchasing an additional 22,707 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,380,000 after buying an additional 100,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,873,000 after buying an additional 22,160 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,127,000 after buying an additional 74,578 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,359,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $224,885.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter Price Performance

NYSE:BMI opened at $214.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.06 and a 1-year high of $220.25.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

About Badger Meter

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.