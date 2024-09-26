Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $465,000 Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $812,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray acquired 1,200 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,204. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $135.28 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.22 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

