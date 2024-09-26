SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 85,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW opened at $37.14 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

