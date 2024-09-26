Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 264 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $3,686,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 221,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,679,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 282,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,512,000 after buying an additional 21,809 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 772.9% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 20,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 18,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,607,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LYB opened at $94.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $88.46 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.92.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

