Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $159.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.09. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71. The company has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ICE

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,875.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,508,809 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.