Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $555,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Unilever by 1,866.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,135,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,221 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,275,000 after buying an additional 1,114,417 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,051,000 after buying an additional 951,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Unilever by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,384,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,145,000 after buying an additional 911,443 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Up 0.8 %

UL opened at $65.29 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $65.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.02.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

