Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $495,000 Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 28,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.