Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 6,672 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $817,230,000 after acquiring an additional 554,806 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,009,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,890,000 after purchasing an additional 137,209 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,403,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,479,000 after purchasing an additional 550,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,771,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,852,000 after purchasing an additional 302,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,198,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AXTA

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.