Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 80.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 366,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,847,000 after buying an additional 119,360 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.50.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $406.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.38. The stock has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $417.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.20 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

