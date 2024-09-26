Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 121,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $42.65. The stock has a market cap of $740.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $108.51 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 12.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 2,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,764.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPB. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Turning Point Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

