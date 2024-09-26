Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $243,000 in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,159,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,003,000 after acquiring an additional 248,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 937,235 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,794,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,953,000 after buying an additional 91,363 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Primo Water by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,713,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,844,000 after buying an additional 312,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,868,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Price Performance

NYSE:PRMW opened at $25.17 on Thursday. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRMW

Primo Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.