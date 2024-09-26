Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in SFL by 1.5% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 51,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SFL by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in SFL by 6.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in SFL by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. SFL Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.67.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.17 million. SFL had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Pareto Securities raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

