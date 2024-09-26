Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.13 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,828 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of RTX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in RTX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,165 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,847,000 after purchasing an additional 213,331 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,347,000 after purchasing an additional 417,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,932,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,028,000 after buying an additional 28,225 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock opened at $120.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $160.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.00. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research increased their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

