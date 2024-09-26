Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 487,699 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,804 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its stake in Sunrun by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 63,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Sunrun by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.59.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $31,688.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 312,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 3,855 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $48,650.10. Following the sale, the executive now owns 443,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,811.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $31,688.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,289 over the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

