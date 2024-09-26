Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.20 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,967 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $180.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.30 and a 200-day moving average of $195.81. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $2.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.71.

Read Our Latest Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.