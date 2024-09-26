Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. UBS Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $221.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $203.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $221.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

