Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,588,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,512,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,378,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,652,000 after buying an additional 706,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after buying an additional 35,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $6,427,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.10, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $30.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 910.00%.

IVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point raised their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

