Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,385,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,979,000 after acquiring an additional 20,207 shares during the period. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $2,454,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 596,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,851,000 after buying an additional 80,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ES opened at $66.13 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.45.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.37%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

