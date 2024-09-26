Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,924,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,227,000 after purchasing an additional 906,510 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,593,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,998,000 after buying an additional 64,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $54,522,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 12.3% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,088,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,382,000 after acquiring an additional 447,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,759,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,659 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.95. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $14.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.11.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
