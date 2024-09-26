Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 6,466 Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRMD. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Iradimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 1.1% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 72,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 2,151.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iradimed in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iradimed in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Iradimed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Iradimed from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Iradimed Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. Iradimed Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $50.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.17. The firm has a market cap of $625.64 million, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 26.83% and a return on equity of 24.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iradimed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Iradimed Profile

(Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.