Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $309,000 in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,490 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,008,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,859,000 after purchasing an additional 366,870 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Popular by 395.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 429,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,224,000 after buying an additional 342,492 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Popular by 52.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 835,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,867,000 after acquiring an additional 286,450 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,997,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Popular by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,816,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,240,000 after purchasing an additional 216,855 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $98.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.27. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $105.01.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.57 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $577,499.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BPOP has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Popular in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price objective on Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BPOP

Popular Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.