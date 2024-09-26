Evergreen Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,760 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 202,648 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,956,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 199.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,906,301 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,709 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $12,604,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 239.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,044,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,140 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 92.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,821,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBM shares. Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HBM opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

