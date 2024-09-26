Magnetar Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 89.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,640 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in G. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,071,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,602,000 after buying an additional 2,285,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Genpact by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,086,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,236 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Genpact by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,326,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 847,249 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,041,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,002,000 after purchasing an additional 725,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 130.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,465,000 after purchasing an additional 658,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $38.71 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 17.43%.

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

