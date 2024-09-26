10,678 Shares in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $878.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $18.74.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 44.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is presently 93.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.