Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.05

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.05 and last traded at $80.47, with a volume of 3781100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Futu from $77.60 to $80.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Get Futu alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Futu

Futu Stock Up 4.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 39.27% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $400.73 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth $11,472,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,474,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Futu by 889.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 197,683 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $591,000.

Futu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.