Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Update

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the August 31st total of 215,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Chemomab Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ CMMB traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.56. 63,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,712. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.53. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.55.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

