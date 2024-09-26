Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.57

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.57 and last traded at C$7.64, with a volume of 16629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OBE

Obsidian Energy Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$578.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of C$208.40 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Faust purchased 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,654.06. In other Obsidian Energy news, Director Gordon Malcolm Ritchie bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,890.00. Also, Director Michael Faust acquired 40,200 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,654.06. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.