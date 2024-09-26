Litecoin Cash Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $7.23 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,988,231 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 804,969,949.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00317152 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $113.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
