Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.63 and last traded at $36.84. 29,441,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 57,361,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Capmk raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.32 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $834,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $84,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,655 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $254,021.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,506.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,389,893 shares of company stock worth $190,485,693. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,418,000 after buying an additional 3,623,840 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 594.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after buying an additional 3,038,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,542,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 285.6% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,432 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.