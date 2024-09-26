InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sets New 1-Year High at $112.25

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.25 and last traded at $111.60, with a volume of 15127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IHG

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.04.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.532 per share. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.