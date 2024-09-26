China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Up 4.8 %

China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.69. 1,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,634. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $3.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

