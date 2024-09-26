Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Price Down 2.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $49.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Schlumberger traded as low as $40.79 and last traded at $40.85. Approximately 5,242,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 10,916,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.81.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Dbs Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.08.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Schlumberger
Insider Activity at Schlumberger
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $257,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 15.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after acquiring an additional 51,637 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,901,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.22.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schlumberger
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- China’s Tech Stocks Surge: What Top Investors Know That You Don’t
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Nike’s New CEO Could Return the Company to Stock Market Glory
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.