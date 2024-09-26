Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.81) price objective on the stock.

Microlise Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Microlise Group stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 125 ($1.67). 2,203,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,810. The company has a market capitalization of £144.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,500.00 and a beta of 0.19. Microlise Group has a one year low of GBX 88.04 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 178 ($2.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 132.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 141.07.

Microlise Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Microlise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20,000.00%.

Microlise Group Company Profile

Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.

