H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $917.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. H.B. Fuller updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.100-4.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.20 EPS.

H.B. Fuller Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:FUL opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $64.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.58.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $1,958,711.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,873.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Further Reading

