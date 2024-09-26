Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 2,411 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $210.23 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.14. The company has a market capitalization of $598.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

