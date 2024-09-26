Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Position Lessened by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Net Lease Office Properties were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Net Lease Office Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,937,000 after acquiring an additional 30,237 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Net Lease Office Properties by 56.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 37,908 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter worth $1,531,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 27,969 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Net Lease Office Properties Trading Down 1.7 %

NLOP opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83. Net Lease Office Properties has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

About Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

