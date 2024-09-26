Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,672,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 907.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $7,696,380.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,389,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE H opened at $153.47 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.64.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hyatt Hotels

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.