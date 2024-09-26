EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $177,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,029.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 106,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $162.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.46. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

