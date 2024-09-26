Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Holdings Boosted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Workday by 614.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $243.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.80, for a total transaction of $12,532,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 674,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,841,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.80, for a total transaction of $12,532,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 674,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,841,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $17,525,885.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,059,998.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,402 shares of company stock worth $123,604,344 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.04.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

