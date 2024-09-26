EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 246 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,971.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 590,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,955,000 after buying an additional 74,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $203.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.13. The firm has a market cap of $237.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.82 and a 1-year high of $206.30.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.92.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $23,598,574.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,278,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,518,606,176.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $23,598,574.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 670,278,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,518,606,176.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,577,154.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,953 shares of company stock worth $83,677,350. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

