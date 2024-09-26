EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 354 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,757 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 77,968 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,627 shares of company stock worth $5,489,495 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $107.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $63.32 and a fifty-two week high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

