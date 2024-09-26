EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,732 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Vistra by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 16.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Vistra by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Vistra by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Up 5.9 %

Vistra stock opened at $119.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.83. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $120.61.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

